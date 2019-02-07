Scottish Development International (SDI) Trade Mission to Italy 4th to 6th February 2019



Our international partner, Sharon Reilly, to speak on Employment Regulation and Commercial Agency at the SDI Trade Mission in Milan this week.

The 3-day event, run by the SDI, in collaboration with The British Consulate-General Milan, is part of a multi-sector visit to the Italian market by Scottish SMEs.

The programme is aimed at giving the delegates practical insights into doing business in Italy and hear about successful businesses such as Brewdog and Todd and Duncan that are already operating in Italy as well as site visits, B2B meetings and trade show visit.

"I am truly delighted to have been invited by the SDI to address this trade mission from my homeland: Scotland, and I am able to share with them my experiences of doing business in my adopted home-county: Italy. How nice is that!", says Sharon Reilly, Partner, Uniolex.