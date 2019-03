Gitti and Partners acted as Legal Advisors to DiliTrust in their Transaction with the Dromedian Group

DiliTrust is a leading supplier of corporate governance solutions, with more than 900 clients in 48 countries worldwide. iMeetingRoom is a leading Italian solution which pioneered the digitalisation of private corporate governance in the country. Together they will create DiliTrust iMeetingRoom, to become the number 1 board portal solution provider in Italy.

Gitti and Partners' team was led by Partner Vincenzo Giannantonio, together with the Associates Marco Bertucci and Giulia Fossati Zunino (both in picture) for the M&A and transactional aspects. Tax and fiscal matters have been analyzed by Partner Diego De Francesco, together with Saverio Pizzi and Andrea Tognon. The IT/IP-related issues have been examined by Flavio Monfrini and Lavinia Di Franco, while the labor due diligence has been conducted by Elisa Mapelli.

Orienta Partners acted as financial advisor for DiliTrust, with Renato Capanna and Mario Gardini, while Grant Thornton Financial Advisory Services assisted Dromedian for the financial due diligence, with a team composed of Stefano Marchetti, Alberto Alverà, Cristina Marino and Eleonora Bonomini.

The notarial aspects have been handled by Notary Giuseppe Malta.