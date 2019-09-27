Baker McKenzie Elects Milton Cheng as Next Chair



Global September 27 2019: Leading global law firm Baker McKenzie is proud to announce that following a vote of its partnership, Milton Cheng has been elected as the next Chair of the Firm.

Based in Hong Kong, Milton is the Managing Partner of the Hong Kong office and concurrently the Chief Executive overseeing Baker McKenzie's offices and businesses across eight countries in the Asia Pacific region.



Milton has considerable experience in mergers and acquisitions, real estate investment trusts, financial services regulation, corporate finance and corporate restructurings. He regularly advises clients — including REIT and other asset managers, financial institutions, multinationals and Hong Kong-listed groups — on a wide range of acquisition, REIT, restructuring, regulatory and corporate finance matters.



A graduate of King's College London, Milton became a partner of Baker McKenzie in 1999 and is admitted to practice in Hong Kong and in England & Wales. He is the Firm's first Asian Chair.

Milton Cheng, Chair-elect of Baker McKenzie said, "I am truly honored by the trust my fellow partners have placed in me. I look forward to working with all of them and my colleagues across the world to build on the great work of my predecessors to make Baker McKenzie the global law firm of choice."



Milton, who will serve in the role for four years, takes up the position with effect from October 17, 2019 succeeding Jaime Trujillo, who has been Acting Global Chair since October 2018.

Jaime said, "We had a group of outstanding candidates for our next Chair and the partners had a difficult decision to make. In choosing Milton we have someone who can take this great Firm to the next level. I offer him my sincerest congratulations."