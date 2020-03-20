Hogan Lovells creates client hub in response to COVID-19







London/ Washington, D.C., 19 March 2020 –With the rapid spread of coronavirus and increasing impact on businesses, people and operations, Hogan Lovells has launched the COVID-19 hub which assesses the potential impacts ahead across all industries and sectors.



The cross-disciplinary hub include stools for crisis leadership preparedness and supply chain disruption and complex contracts.



The crisis leadership preparedness portal and app help in-house counsel plan for potential crisis situations, such as an assessment of their organization's crisis readiness, case studies, and guides. The team has also developed tailored guidance packages focused on both preparedness and emergency response.



The supply chain disruption tool and complex contracts tools generate tailored reports containing advice on how best to manage the risk of supply chain disruption in a range of different industry sectors and covers different contract types, geographical locations and legal systems.



Some of the immediate implications the firm is seeing in businesses can be found on our industry insights page.

These include:

•Understanding the potential use of force majeure clauses.

•Challenges within contracts, supply chains and M&A or joint venture transactions, including frustration, MACs and breach of representation/warranty.

•The impact on employment relationships across jurisdictions, from both health & safety and employee relationship management perspectives.

•Increased risk of cybersecurity threats and corporations breaking data privacy rules.

•Insurance coverage queries, including liability insurance, business interruption insurance and scenarios such as event cancellation.

•Planning and deploying crisis response plans.