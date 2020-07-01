VFGS+ Avvocati Associati joins the European alliance act legal



As of 1st of July VFGS+ Avvocati Associati joins act legal, a European alliance of law firms, thus becoming act | VFGS+ Avvocati.

This decision reflects the drive to provide the firm's clients with top notch and also cross-border, legal services.

act legal has the relevant performance profile and efficient structures of a major international law firm, offering cross-border and regional full-service legal support to companies and investors that do business in continental Europe.

act legal, with 15 offices in most of the largest European business centres and combined forces of around 400 attorneys, stands for high quality, good value, efficient bespoke processes, strong partner involvement and a personal approach, all of which makes act legal an attractive one-stop-shop for excellent legal support in Europe

"We truly put ourselves in our client's shoes and, thinking how we can provide a good client experience going through a legal matter from their point of view, we believed that joining act legal is the best solution." stated the partners of act | VFGS+ Avvocati.

act legal understands the mechanisms influencing the business activities of its clients and has a unique insight into the true demands and expectations that a company has of external legal counsel.

Dr. Sven Tischendorf, MBA, managing partner of the German act legal firm AC Tischendorf Rechtsanwälte and member of the act legal steering committee: "For more than 2 years, we have been looking for an Italian partner perfectly suited to act legal and have had discussions with many first-class Italian law firms. The high professionalism and future-oriented approach of VFGS+ Avvocati, combined with the extraordinary personalities both at partner level and among the younger lawyers, made the decision easy in the end".

act | VFGS+ Avvocati was founded in 2015 on the initiative of Luca Vicarioli, Federica Franchi and Angelo Giunta who, sharing their passion for the legal profession, combined their experiences, values and expertise driven by the ambition of creating a young, dynamic practice with high-level planning and a European vision. In 2018 Stefano Balzola, lawyer and professor at the Carlo Cattaneo University – LIUC and University of Turin, joined the firm as an additional partner. act | VFGS+ Avvocati today counts 12 professionals and has offices in Milan and Turin.

act legal aims to further expand into other continental European countries in the coming years.