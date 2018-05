ANNUAL EMPLOYMENT AND DISCRIMINATION LAW CONFERENCE 2018



Partner, Sharon Reilly, is in Canada this week to represent Uniolex at the IBA Annual Employment and Discrimination Conference. The theme this year is "Ethical issues in employment law" and the Conference will cover a wide range of current and emerging employment and discrimination law issues, from both a regional and global perspective.

Panel topics include: New immigration restrictions in developed nations, Global citizenship for multinational companies, Flexible workplaces, hours and lifestyles, Stress, mental health and security measures at the workplace and Executives' compensation, transparency and pay gap.

"The conference is the highlight of the year for the 200 plus international employment lawyers from around the world who will congregate in Montreal this week. The conference offers a unique opportunity to learn and grow professionally as well as a platform to consolidate and build on my international network", says Sharon Reilly.